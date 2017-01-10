Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The company offers over 1,600 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving airports largely throughout Europe, with a principal fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair Holdings PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) opened at 83.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1145973.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,678,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,833,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,373,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 1,230,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,380,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,646,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 33.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 838,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 27.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,670,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,370,000 after buying an additional 572,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair Holdings PLC

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.