Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) had its target price upped by HSBC from GBX 2,360 ($28.70) to GBX 2,600 ($31.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSA. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,350 ($28.58) to GBX 2,450 ($29.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($28.27) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.72 ($26.65).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) opened at 2260.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,008.64. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,256.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

In other Royal Dutch Shell Plc news, insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($26.30), for a total transaction of £1,081,500 ($1,315,213.43).

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

