Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,217 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 0.498% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.758. The stock had a trading volume of 462,107 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.131 and a beta of 0.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 287,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $4,929,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,744.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

