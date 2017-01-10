Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) in a research report report published on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 47.40 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.22 billion. Shopify has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 88.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shopify will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $124,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shopify by 120.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a provider of cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, and physical retail locations.

