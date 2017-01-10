Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,471,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,932,000 after buying an additional 135,168 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $237,333,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $104,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 928,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded down 0.43% on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 405,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm earned $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

