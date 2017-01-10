Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,051 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aramark by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,700 shares. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm earned $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Aramark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other Aramark news, Chairman Eric J. Foss purchased 87,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,027.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,514,253 shares in the company, valued at $52,241,728.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $251,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,056.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International) and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

