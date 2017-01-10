Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $9,639,000 Position in CLARCOR Inc. (CLC)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. held its position in CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,287 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CLARCOR were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CLARCOR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,845,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,905,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,442,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,945,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CLARCOR by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 791,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

CLARCOR Inc. (NYSE:CLC) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,484 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. CLARCOR Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. CLARCOR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLC. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on CLARCOR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CLARCOR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CLARCOR from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut CLARCOR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

CLARCOR Company Profile

CLARCOR Inc provides filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments include Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications, including trucks, agricultural machinery, transit buses, locomotives, and other industrial and specialty applications.

