Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $10,944,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. held its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,011 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 48,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Company (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Company had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Eric Mackenzie sold 1,669 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $75,572.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 19,200 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems and lateral systems used in light-frame construction. It also offers concrete construction products used for concrete, masonry, steel and for concrete repair, protection and strengthening, including adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools and fiber reinforced materials.

