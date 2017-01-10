Robert W. Bryant Sells 47,236 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 47,236 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,322,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Vertical Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

