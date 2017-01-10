Robert Nakasone Sells 18,502 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $666,627.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) opened at 35.58 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.45.
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm earned $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 56.3% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 600.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 626,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.
