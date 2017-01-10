Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 86,659 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,659 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 72.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ryder System by 51.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $208,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded up 0.42% on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 352,625 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The business earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Aegis initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other Ryder System news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $475,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $77,408.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides full service leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

