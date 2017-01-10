Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays PLC in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on Rio Tinto PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Friday. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) opened at 38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1743.64 and a beta of 1.29. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/rio-tinto-plc-rio-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc/1146183.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC by 2,738.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,756,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 1,694,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto PLC by 335.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after buying an additional 1,519,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC during the third quarter worth about $35,543,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC during the third quarter worth about $25,050,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto PLC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,471,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $797,267,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto PLC Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.