Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,556 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 5.31% on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 1,667,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.68) EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $96.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In related news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

