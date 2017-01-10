Rhumbline Advisers Has $5,130,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (CABO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Cable One worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 172,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,497,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $478,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $1.06. Cable One had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company earned $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $5,130,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (CABO)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/rhumbline-advisers-has-5130000-stake-in-cable-one-inc-cabo/1146892.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.