Rhumbline Advisers Has $5,020,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Primerica worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 72.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 289.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) traded up 2.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 464,087 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.14. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Primerica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $83.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Inc (Primerica) distributes financial products to middle-income households. The Company operates through three segments. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

