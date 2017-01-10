Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Cepheid (CPHD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Cepheid worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPHD. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepheid during the third quarter worth $15,407,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cepheid by 41.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cepheid by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 273,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cepheid by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,273,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,166,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Cepheid by 3.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) remained flat at $52.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cepheid has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Cepheid (CPHD)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/rhumbline-advisers-boosts-position-in-cepheid-cphd/1146900.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cepheid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepheid in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cepheid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cepheid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

About Cepheid

Cepheid is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets fully-integrated systems for testing in the Clinical and Non-Clinical markets. The Company’s systems enable molecular testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases by automating otherwise complex manual laboratory procedures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cepheid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepheid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.