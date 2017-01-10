Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPAI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 565,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business earned $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to Hold” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai-downgraded-by-deutsche-bank-ag-to-hold/1146588.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 148,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc, formerly Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. The Company’s retail operating portfolio includes power centers, neighborhood and community centers, and lifestyle centers and predominantly multi-tenant retail mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.