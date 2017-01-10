Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Scotiabank currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.48.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) opened at 5.60 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s market cap is $501.24 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business earned $888 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. The Company owns or operates over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States, Canada and South Korea, as well as power generation assets in Canada.

