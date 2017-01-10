Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon National Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for First Horizon National Corporation in a report issued on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-first-horizon-national-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-fhn/1146584.html.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon National Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised First Horizon National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on First Horizon National Corporation from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) traded up 1.471% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.345. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,360 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.431 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 101,900.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-first-horizon-national-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-fhn/1146584.html.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $680,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.