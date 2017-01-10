Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

1/9/2017 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

12/29/2016 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Redstone. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2016 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is one of the largest suppliers of analog integrated circuits. The company’s third-quarter results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Margins expanded and should continue to expand because of the secular strength in the auto and industrial markets, a stronger mix of analog and embedded processing products, benefits of restructuring actions and more 300mm capacity coming online. The only negatives at this point appear to be strengthening competition particularly for auto chips given recent market consolidation. There is also the question of negative currency effect and a high debt load.”

12/20/2016 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Texas Instruments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

12/13/2016 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.48% on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 1,221,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

