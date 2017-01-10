Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TESARO (TSRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TESARO (NASDAQ: TSRO):

1/9/2017 – TESARO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2016 – TESARO had its price target raised by analysts at FBR & Co from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2016 – TESARO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – TESARO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded down 1.43% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.72. The company had a trading volume of 553,334 shares. The stock’s market cap is $7.58 billion. TESARO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. The business earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TESARO, Inc. will post ($7.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.