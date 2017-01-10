Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Receives $109.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG cut Reinsurance Group of America, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) opened at 122.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.97. Reinsurance Group of America, has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $129.28.

Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America, had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, will post $9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/reinsurance-group-of-america-incorporated-rga-receives-109-38-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1146004.html.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 5,705 shares of Reinsurance Group of America, stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $614,200.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,650.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 210.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 78.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America,

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance. The Company has geographic-based or function-based segments, including U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.