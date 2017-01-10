Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) opened at 2.50 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The firm’s market cap is $132.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

