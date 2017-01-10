Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Price Target Cut to $598.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $626.00 to $598.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $477.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $447.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Leerink Swann set a $500.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company set a $430.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.11.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 355.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.77 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Price Target Cut to $598.00” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-price-target-cut-to-598-00/1146011.html.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total transaction of $858,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $291,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.