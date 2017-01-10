Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Given a GBX 7,130 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,130 ($86.71) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($86.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($102.15) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($97.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($96.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,666.08 ($93.23).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6803.00 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 7,786.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,737.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,153.66. The firm’s market cap is GBX 47.97 billion.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 8,959 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,219 ($87.79) per share, for a total transaction of £646,750.21 ($786,513.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

