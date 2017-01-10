Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

1/10/2017 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2017 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.63 price target on the stock.

1/5/2017 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Square, Inc. offers financial services and marketing services. The Company provides payments and point-of-sale which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information. Its payments and POS services include In-Person Payments, Online Payments, Square Cash, Square Register, Square Analytics, Square Appointments and Square App Marketplace. The Company’s financial services include Square Capital and Square Payroll. Square, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

12/28/2016 – Square had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

12/21/2016 – Square is now covered by analysts at TheStreet. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Square is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – Square is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Square is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.08 price target on the stock.

12/2/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

11/30/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Pacific Crest to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.58 price target on the stock.

11/15/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.24 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Pacific Crest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Square was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded down 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739,895 shares. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company’s market cap is $5.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm earned $439 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $4,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $29,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

