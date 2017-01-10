Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS):

1/10/2017 – Fidus Investment Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2017 – Fidus Investment Corporation is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2017 – Fidus Investment Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Fidus Investment Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) traded down 0.93% on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 22,460 shares of the stock traded hands. Fidus Investment Corporation has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Fidus Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity related investments.

