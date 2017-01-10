Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Director Acquires $203,994.24 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Cpmg Inc acquired 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $203,994.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 16th, Cpmg Inc bought 164,753 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,787,671.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) opened at 25.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $566.22 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 257.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,367.0% in the third quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

