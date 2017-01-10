BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RBS (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of RBS from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of RBS from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of RBS in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Investec cut shares of RBS to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.09) target price on shares of RBS in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.95 ($2.70).

RBS (LON:RBS) traded down 0.35% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.60. 16,475,580 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.42. The firm’s market cap is GBX 26.63 billion. RBS has a one year low of GBX 148.40 and a one year high of GBX 293.40.

WARNING: “RBS (RBS) Receives Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/rbs-rbs-receives-underperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas/1146747.html.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan acquired 141,363 shares of RBS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £264,348.81 ($321,474.90).

About RBS

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

