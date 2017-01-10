RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 96.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $24,833,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,442,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,778,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,425,000 after buying an additional 245,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

