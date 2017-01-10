RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) opened at 118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post $6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $621,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,165 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Skolds bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.96 per share, with a total value of $91,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 242.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 378.8% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $129,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

