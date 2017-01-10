RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)

RBC Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Sunday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 6.01 on Thursday. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Ascena Retail Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Elliot S. Jaffe sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $69,631.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,093,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,761.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 92.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 796,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

