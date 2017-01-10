Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources Corporation to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) opened at 32.76 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The firm’s market cap is $7.99 billion.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Range Resources Corporation had a negative net margin of 54.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $413 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation by 49.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation by 997.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth $115,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

