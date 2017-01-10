Randall W. Crenshaw Sells 25,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) COO Randall W. Crenshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $927,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Randall W. Crenshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Randall W. Crenshaw sold 50,000 shares of CommScope Holding Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Randall W. Crenshaw sold 25,000 shares of CommScope Holding Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $793,500.00.

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) opened at 37.24 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CommScope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. CommScope Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $40.00 price target on CommScope Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CommScope Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope Holding Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Societe Generale bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company by 153.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc is provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise and residential broadband networks. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Enterprise, Broadband and Broadband Network Solutions (BNS). Its Wireless segment provides merchant RF wireless network connectivity solutions and cell distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions to enable carriers’ second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks.

