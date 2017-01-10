Rand Wealth LLC Acquires 550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Rand Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Premier Asset Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 107.4% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 6,523,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.83 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

