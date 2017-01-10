Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,270,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 150,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,303,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 558,146 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.79. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-position-increased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co/1146863.html.

RPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.