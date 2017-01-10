Rainier Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

Rainier Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Rainier Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 416.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at $136,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1535.25. 325,111 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,506.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,435.06. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $954.02 and a 52-week high of $1,600.93.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.35 earnings per share. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $64.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PCLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,644.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr lowered shares of The Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,598.32 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price (up from $1,453.49) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,642.28.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.76, for a total transaction of $1,488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.25, for a total transaction of $189,982.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

