Rainier Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)

Rainier Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Rainier Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,878,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,454,000 after buying an additional 77,715 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 238,566 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 383,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 4.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 1,861,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.07 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.34 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

