Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in a research note released on Monday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) traded up 2.07% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 1,716,144 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.29. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Radian Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 161.4% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 66,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is a holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

