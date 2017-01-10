Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant Corporation in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Renasant Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Renasant Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corporation (RNST) Lifted by Analyst” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-renasant-corporation-rnst-lifted-by-analyst/1146559.html.

Shares of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) traded up 0.72% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 100,364 shares. Renasant Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Renasant Corporation had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 164,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renasant Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corporation (RNST) Lifted by Analyst” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-renasant-corporation-rnst-lifted-by-analyst/1146559.html.

In related news, insider O Leonard Dorminey sold 7,716 shares of Renasant Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Renasant Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

About Renasant Corporation

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance), a subsidiary of the Bank with operations in Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banks segment, Insurance segment and Wealth Management segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.