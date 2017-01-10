AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Analysts at Craig Hallum decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a report issued on Monday. Craig Hallum analyst C. Haff now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company earned $89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By Craig Hallum (ANGO)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/q3-2017-earnings-estimate-for-angiodynamics-inc-issued-by-craig-hallum-ango/1146644.html.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 155,883 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $624.58 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By Craig Hallum (ANGO)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/q3-2017-earnings-estimate-for-angiodynamics-inc-issued-by-craig-hallum-ango/1146644.html.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.