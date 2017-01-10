Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 30.80 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.24 billion. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company earned $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Q2 Holdings had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 38.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 224,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 10.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

