PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “PTCT reported ~$81M Translarna net sales in 2016 (higher vs. our est of $75M) and guided $105-125M for 2017 sales. The topline data for Translarna Ph3 study in CF continues to be expected in late-1Q17 and the company plans to file NDA in DMD over protest in the US. Additional pipeline in SMA and cancer are progressing on-track.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) opened at 14.29 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $488.22 million.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 236.68% and a negative return on equity of 90.33%. The business earned $23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post ($4.42) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,329,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 1,023,180 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,511.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 751,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,300,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 286,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule therapeutics that focus on post-transcriptional control processes. The Company’s lead product, Translarna (ataluren), is used for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) in ambulatory patients with age of over five years and older.

