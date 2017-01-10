Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 152.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $15,337,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) traded up 0.23% on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 452,361 shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm’s market cap is $816.50 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nomura raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 2,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $43,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,666.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 7,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $150,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc (ARMOUR) is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored entity (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, Agency Securities).

