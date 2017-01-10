Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of PRA Group worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 401.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,445 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.85 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $42.00 price objective on PRA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, insider Michael J. Petit sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $188,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,020.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group), formerly Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc, is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and collection of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. Its business focuses upon the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal-course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, government entities and others.

