PROXIMUS SA UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

PROXIMUS SA UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) traded down 4.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged. PROXIMUS SA UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/proximus-sa-unsp-adr-each-repr-0-20-bgaoy-cut-to-sell-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1146598.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PROXIMUS SA UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROXIMUS SA UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.20 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.