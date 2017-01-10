ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 40,756 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,742,000 after buying an additional 1,498,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 182.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,591,000 after buying an additional 884,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 677.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after buying an additional 541,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,839,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,415,000 after buying an additional 417,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,508,000 after buying an additional 401,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded down 0.38% on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,737 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $118.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm earned $778 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.36 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 82.77% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post $4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.54 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 1,892 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $218,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $218,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $296,992.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

