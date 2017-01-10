ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8,647,000 Stake in CSX Corporation (CSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX Corporation were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in CSX Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX Corporation during the second quarter worth $7,480,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in CSX Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CSX Corporation during the second quarter worth $52,018,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in CSX Corporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 1.14% on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,667 shares. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CSX Corporation had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm earned $2.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX Corporation’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/proshare-advisors-llc-has-8647000-stake-in-csx-corporation-csx/1146759.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CSX Corporation in a research report on Friday. Vetr upgraded CSX Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.33 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

In other CSX Corporation news, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 15,625 shares of CSX Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Ward sold 300,000 shares of CSX Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $9,291,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,039.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX Corporation

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company serves three lines of business, such as merchandise business, coal business and intermodal business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.