Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $105,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. 1,124,794 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of -0.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

In related news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

