Profund Advisors LLC Buys 26,654 Shares of Linear Technology Corporation (LLTC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linear Technology Corporation were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,598,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,401,000 after buying an additional 290,675 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,559,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 207,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 323.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) traded up 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,342 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.15. Linear Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corporation had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linear Technology Corporation will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Linear Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded Linear Technology Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Linear Technology Corporation to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linear Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other news, VP Donald E. Paulus sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $602,379.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,033.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Swanson, Jr. sold 20,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $1,241,647.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

